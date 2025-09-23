14-year-old boy missing after scolding over quarrel, family protests

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 23 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy has been missing since September 21 after being scolded for a quarrel with a classmate, police said on Tuesday.

His family staged a protest against the school authorities, alleging negligence.

The boy, identified as Aryan Kumar, a Class 9 student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Baghra village, was last seen following the incident.

"On a complaint from the school and the boy's parents, a case has been registered and a search operation has been launched," SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters.

According to the complaint filed by the school principal, Aryan had a quarrel with a classmate and was reprimanded. He has been missing since then.