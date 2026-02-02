14-year-old boy's body found in BWSSB's open concrete sump

Bengaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy has been found dead in an open concrete sump at the BWSSB site here, police said.

The class 9 student had gone missing on January 28, and on receiving the information from the boy's father, a search was launched to find him.

The boy was suspected to have accidentally fallen into the concrete sump that was not covered, at the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) site on Kanakapura road, where work was underway, police added.

As a foul smell started coming from the sump, the search was conducted in the area, and the boy's body was found floating in the sump on Sunday, they said.

A case has been registered at the Kaggalipura police station, and an investigation is underway.

The family of the boy have demanded strict action, blaming BWSSB for their son's death. PTI KSU ADB