14-year-old girl gangraped by 3 minors in UP

Mau (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three minors, who also made an obscene video of her in the city police station area here, the police said on Tuesday.

In her complaint to the police, the girl alleged that on Monday at about 7.15 pm, when she was on her way home, three boys dragged her to a secluded place and gangraped her.

The accused allegedly shot the video of the act and warned the girl of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. Additionally, they threatened her, saying they would circulate the video if she involved the police, the girl claimed.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered and the matter is being probed, Additional Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar said, adding that a search has been launched to nab the accused.