14-year-old girl gangraped in Odisha’s Sambalpur, three arrested

Sambalpur: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five persons in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place in the district's Jujumura area between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on Sunday when the victim had gone outside her home to attend nature's call.

Based on a written complaint by the victim’s family at Jujumura police station, a case under Section 70(2) of BNS (gangrape of minor) and Section 6 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, an officer said.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said, "Soon after receiving the complaint, Jujumura police swung into action and arrested three persons, including two juveniles, who confessed to committing the crime." Search is on to for the two other accused involved in the crime, he said.

Bhamoo said police will make all efforts for timely submission of the chargesheet and conviction of the accused persons.

A similar incident happened in Angul district on August 3 when a woman was gangraped when she had gone out to answer nature's call near Bagdia. In that case, three persons, including two minors, were arrested.