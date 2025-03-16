14-year-old girl kidnapped, gang raped in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl from Bihar, who had come to her sister's in-law's place in Dokati police station area here was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and gang-raped, police said on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against on Sunday a youth and two unidentified persons in the matter.

According to the complaint given by the brother-in-law of the girl, on March 14 at 10 pm, Suraj Soni and two other youths kidnapped the girl at gunpoint and all three youths raped her.

Circle Officer (CO) of Bairia, Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said that a case has been registered against Suraj Soni and two other unknown accused under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The police are investigating the case, he added.