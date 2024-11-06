14-year-old girl kidnapped in Delhi, accused arrested

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a woman and her husband in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a PCR call was received on Tuesday regarding a missing case of the girl.

A case was registered on Wednesday at the Welcome police station and search was made, a senior police officer said.

The girl was recovered from a house in the same locality. She was allegedly kidnapped by Shahjad and Afsa. Both of them were beaten up by the public and the girl was recovered, the officer said.

The POCSO sections will also be added in the case, police said, adding that Shahjad has been arrested. PTI NIT NIT MNK MNK