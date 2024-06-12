14-year-old girl raped by minor lover, his friends in Jharkhand

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jun 12 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by her minor lover and six of his friends over two days in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been lodged against seven people at Dhansar police station, around 160 km away from the state capital Ranchi, and raids are on to nab the accused, he said.

Dhansar police station in-charge Manoj Pandey said that the accused not only raped the girl but one of them also shot the crime on a mobile phone.

“We have recovered the mobile from the crime spot,” he said.

According to the victim's statement, her lover called her at his residence on Sunday evening and raped her along with a friend.

The accused locked her in a room after committing the crime.

The next evening, five other friends of her lover raped her in a bush near that house, the victim told the police.

After hearing the girl's cries for help, locals went to the spot but by then all five boys had fled, the police officer said.

"When we raided the house of the girl's lover, we did not find anyone there. We are also trying to find out the whereabouts of the victim's family," he said.

Pandey said that the girl was taken to a hospital for medical examination.

Later, following a directive of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the victim was sent to a shelter home for her protection.