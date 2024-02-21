14-year-old girl shoots self dead in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A class 10 student allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself dead at her home here, police said on Wednesday.

SP Ashok Kumar Meena said a suicide note was been recovered from her room where Vinati Bharti (14) held no one responsible for her extreme step.

The student shot herself with a country-made pistol on Tuesday night, he said.

The girl’s mother told police that her daughter was studying in her room when she heard a gunshot sound. By the time she reached there, the girl had died, the SP.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the case is being further investigated, he said. PTI COR CDN NB