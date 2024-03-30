14-year-old mentally challenged girl raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) A 14-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped here by a youth, police said on Saturday.

SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal said that in the complaint given to the police by the girl's family, it was alleged that the accused, who also belongs to the same village, took her to a nearby field on Friday in a village under the Titawi police station area, where she was raped.

On the basis of the complaint, police have registered a case against accused Sachin under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, and he was arrested on Saturday.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, Bansal added. PTI COR SAB MNK MNK MNK