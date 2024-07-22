14-year-old ragpicker's body found in drain in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A 14-year-old ragpicker was found murdered here, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to the police, his body was found in a drain in New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi with two stab wounds near his neck.

Police have registered an FIR and started investigation into the matter.

"On July 19, at 7:30 am, an information was received regarding a body in a drain near Pushta in New Usmanpur area. The deceased was a ragpicker. Two stab wounds were found on his neck. The knife was also found at the spot," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that the CCTV footage of the area is being scanned and efforts are being made to identify the victim. PTI BM MNK MNK