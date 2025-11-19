14 young diplomats from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, other countries take part in BIMSTEC programme

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Fourteen young diplomats from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka are participating in a week-long BIMSTEC Young Diplomats Interaction Programme here, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The initiative will expose them to new approaches to look at geopolitical and geoeconomic landscapes as well as priority areas of cooperation in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, the programme aims to strengthen institutional and capacity-building efforts in the region, in the spirit of India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies, the MEA said.

The 'Annual BIMSTEC Young Diplomats Interaction Programme' was inaugurated at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) in New Delhi, it said.

The initiative is part of India's efforts to strengthen cooperation among young diplomats from the Bay of Bengal region, it said.

