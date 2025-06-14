14-yr-old boy booked for raping 8-yr-old girl in UP’s Hathras

Hathras (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 14-year-old boy for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in a village under the Mursan police station limits in Hathras district, police said on Saturday.

Sadabad Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur said the incident took place on Friday evening when the girl was sitting next to a tubewell near her family farm. The accused, who hails from a neighbouring village, allegedly took her to a nearby field and raped her, the officer said.

The family members reported the matter to the police after finding her in the field. A search is on to nab the accused who is absconding, Mathur said.

Police have filed a case against the boy after sending the girl for a medical examination, he added.