14-yr-old girl raped in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Garhshankar area here, the police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Garhshankar Station House Officer Sub Inspector Harprem Singh said the incident took place on Wednesday when the victim had gone to collect firewood at Banga road.

Accused Imran took the girl to nearby bushes and raped her, police said.

Later, the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents and they moved to the police..

Both the victim and the accused were migrant labourers.

A case has been registered against Imran under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.