14-yr-old's joyride ends in accident in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI) A late night joyride by a 14-year-old boy and his school friend in the family car, after locking up his parents in their house, resulted in an accident at Karmana here on Friday with the vehicle plunging several feet down from the roadside.

The incident occurred around 2 am after the car broke through the railing on the side of the road and plunged several feet down, ending flipped over, according to visuals on TV channels.

"Miraculously" both boys were not injured in the incident and climbed back upto the road on their own, police said.

Subsequently, police informed the parents and that is when they realised what had happened, an officer of Karamana police station said.

The officer said that a case under relevant portions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the car's registered owner -- the mother.

The boys went on a joyride through the city from Kannammoola and it ended at the Karamana-Thampanoor road.

The police said there have been several such incidents recently of children locking up their parents inside their homes and roaming around the city or running away.