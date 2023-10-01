140 centenarian voters honoured in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Muzaffarnagar district authorities on Sunday honoured 140 centenarian voters on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, an official said.

Additional District Magistrate/Assistant District Election Officer Narender Bahadur Singh told PTI that 140 voters, who have crossed the age of 100 years were honoured with a certificate and a shawl.

On the directions of Election Commission of India, 18 centenarian voters in Budhanna assembly constituency, 16 in Charthawal, 17 in Purkazi, 15 in Muzaffarnagar, 30 in Khatauli and 44 in Meerapur were honoured. PTI COR NAV NB NB