140 people of Nicobari tribe, PVTGs to join Andaman Police

Port Blair, Aug 3 (PTI) A total of 140 people from Nicobari tribe and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) will join the Andaman and Nicobar Police as part of their gradual integration in Port Blair, a senior officer said The PVTGs, which include Onge, Great Andamanese, Nicobari will join as Home Guard Volunteers and their recruitment process was successfully concluded in a fair, transparent and meticulous manner recently, the officer said.

Speaking to PTI, Director General of Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal said, "I would like to congratulate all the willing PVTGs and Nicobari tribe who successfully secured their position in our department. We will provide them with a special training session considering their culture and tradition." He said, "The recruitment process was carried out with a strong emphasis on inclusive representation and participation, especially from women candidates. The final selection also features candidates with academic and technical qualifications in fields such as hotel management, computer applications, and ITI trades. Their commitment will strengthen community-oriented policing in the Islands." Elaborating further, the DGP said, "A Total of 132 Nicobari candidates, including 41 females, three Great Andamanese, including one female and five Onge, are now part of our police family." The gradual integration is also noticed among other PVTGs such as Shompens and Jarawas (Ang) who live in their respective reserved dense forests where non-tribals are barred. A watershed moment took place on April 19, 2024, when Nauaaw and six other Shompens, including Jetuwai, Thuwaee, and Chemai, voted in the Lok Sabha elections for the first time, marking a significant milestone for their community.

Shompens are predominantly uncontacted nomadic hunters, with a population of 244 on Nicobar Island.

"In the coming years, we should not be surprised to see Shompens joining the police force. The gradual integration of PVTGs is occurring through tribal policies that encourage developing communication channels and participation based on their willingness," a senior administrative officer said.

He added that the Ang (Jarawa) tribe is also adapting to mainstream lifestyles, with initiatives like the 'AngKatha' educational module documenting their rituals and ethnobotanical knowledge." "Similar educational modules are in place for other PVTGs, which will help them differentiate between societal norms," he said.

When contacted, one of the selected Onge candidates of Dugong Creek, Tibilachu, said, "I don't have words to express my gratitude to the Andaman police. It was a tough journey for me, but I am happy to clear all the tests." Another Great Andamanese female selected candidate, Kelu from Strait Island, feels that more PVTGs will come forward to join the mainstream and expressed her desire to learn combat skills during her tenure in Andaman police. PTI SN SN RG