1,400 irregularities, including 1,011 cases of ticketless travel, detected at Howrah station

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) Eastern Railway authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 5.64 lakh on 1,400 people for various irregularities, including ticketless travel, at Howrah station in the last two days, an official said on Thursday.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of the railway magistrate to discourage ticketless travel and promote lawful and responsible travel among passengers, the ER official said.

"Conducting a rigorous magistrate ticket checking drive at Howrah station on Tuesday and Wednesday, more than 1,400 cases of irregularities were detected," he said.

Out of these cases, 1,011 were of ticketless travel, the official said.

The railway authorities realised Rs 5.64 lakh as fine from the offenders, he said. PTI AMR ACD