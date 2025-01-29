14,000 immovable properties of Delhi govt listed under asset management information system: Officials

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Around 14,000 immovable properties of the Delhi government have been listed under its asset management information system being developed for better land-resource management, officials said on Tuesday.

The properties belong to around 50 departments of the city government, including land-owning agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB), they said.

The nature of the properties varies as some are buildings and others are land parcels, including used, unused and leased ones, a senior government officer said.

"The Delhi Asset Management Information System (DAMIS) will help in better utilisation of the immovable properties possessed by the government and help it find land for building civic infrastructure like schools, hospitals, parks and other such facilities," he said.

More than 14,000 such properties owned by the government have so far been identified and listed with the DAMIS, he added.

The Delhi government owns a large number of land parcels and properties, the records of which are currently maintained separately by different departments and agencies, the officials said.

As a result, asset information is "fragmented, scattered and often outdated", making it difficult to obtain a clear view of government properties, including their ownership, usage and present status, they said.

The DAMIS has been developed as a centralised, updated, digital and GIS-enabled repository of all government-owned land and properties to fill this gap, they added.

It ensures standardised asset records in line with government norms, while dashboards and analytical tools support structured monitoring.

The system also allows departments and agencies to easily enter details of land parcels and properties, generate customised reports and use high-resolution satellite imagery to create GIS-based maps for spatial visualisation and analysis, the officials said.

The chief secretary of the government instructed various departments last month to complete the entries of the details of their assets within 20 days and submit a certificate to this effect. PTI VIT RC