14,000 people, who are over 100 years old, will vote this time in Bihar

Patna, Oct 7 (PTI) There are about 14,000 voters in poll-bound Bihar who are more than 100 years old, according to data shared by the Election Commission.

However, the number of electors in the 'very senior citizens' category -- those aged 85 and above -- saw a sharp decline after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

As per the data, there were 16,07,527 voters aged above 85 on January 1, which dropped to 4,03,985 following the SIR.

The number of female voters also reduced from 3.72 crore on January 1 to 3.49 crore after the SIR. The number of male voters fell from 4.07 crore to 3.92 crore. The number of voters belonging to the third gender category also reduced from 2,104 to 1,725.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, based on the rolls published on September 30 after the SIR.

The EC did not share district-wise age data or details of voters removed due to death.

Before the revision began, Bihar had 7.89 crore voters. During the process, 65 lakh names were deleted, and the draft rolls published on August 1 listed 7.24 crore voters.

Subsequently, 3.66 lakh ineligible voters were removed and 21.53 lakh new electors added through Form 6 applications, taking the final figure to 7.43 crore voters. PTI PKD SOM