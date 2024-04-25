141 complaints filed over poll code violations in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 25 (PTI) A total of 141 complaints alleging violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) was filed in Assam, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, he said 136 complaints have been resolved while the remaining were referred to the Election Commission for suggestions.

"We are having a peaceful election this time. There is zero poll-related major violence anywhere in the state. We have received 141 MCC violation complaints from various quarters, most of which are resolved," Goel said.

He said none of the complaints were related to hate speech by any leader.

"With our solutions to the complaints, some parties may not be happy but we did our due diligence. In every case, we sought a report from the returning officer concerned, who did a proper enquiry. We disposed of the cases only after getting reports from the ROs," he added.

Goel said cash, liquor, drugs and other goods, worth a total of Rs 176 crore, have been seized by various agencies in the state after the elections were announced.

A total of 77,09,276 people -- 38,78,667 men, 38,30,439 women and 170 persons of third gender, will vote in the second phase of polling in the state on Friday.

There are 862 centenarians, 34,548 voters above 85 years and 1,21,769 first-time voters, he added.

A total of 61 candidates, including two women, are in the fray in the five constituencies -- Nagaon, Diphu (ST), Silchar (SC), Karimganj and Darrang-Udalguri, which are going to the polls in this phase.

A total of 9,133 polling stations have been set up in the state and of them, 1,220 were identified as critical, the CEO said.

"We will have 906 urban and 8,227 rural booths. Out of the total booths, 473 will be managed by women and 12 by persons with disabilities (PwD). There will also be 90 model polling stations, he added.

More than 36,000 polling officials and around 40,000 security personnel have been engaged during the second phase of polling, Goel said.

Lok Sabha elections for 14 seats in Assam are being held in three phases. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 for five constituencies, while the third phase for four seats will be held on May 7. PTI TR TR SOM