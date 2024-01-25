1.41 lakh new voters added to electoral rolls in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) As many as 1.41 lakh new voters have been added to the electoral rolls in Haryana during the revision of the voters' list, officials said on Thursday.

The total number of registered voters stands at 1.97 crore, which also comprises 92.50 lakh female voters. This information was given by officials during the 14th National Voters' Day event held in Kurukshetra.

The Voters' Day was celebrated across Haryana with Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal gracing the state-level event in Kurukshetra, said an official statement.

Kaushal emphasised the extensive arrangements made by the Chief Electoral Office to ensure smooth elections in the state, with Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls scheduled to be held this year.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that every eligible person is enrolled in the voters' list.

Kaushal also distributed voter identity cards to several young voters and urged citizens to cooperate with the Election Commission to ensure free and fair conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

Anurag Aggarwal, principal secretary and chief electoral officer of the Haryana Election Department, said during the revision of the voters' list, a total of 5,25,615 people have been registered as voters, including 1,41,290 new voters.

He said the State Election Office has recognised the lucky draw winners among the voters registered from October 1, 2023, to December 9, 2023, by awarding them laptops and pen drives.

As many as 19,812 polling stations have been established across the state, said the statement.

Kaushal commended the "exemplary" work of the District Election Officers during the revision of voter lists.

Since 2011, the National Voters' Day is celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission. PTI SUN RHL