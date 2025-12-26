141 medical, paramedical posts sanctioned for Asha Kiran Homes in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi government has sanctioned the creation of 141 regular posts, including of physiotherapists, speech therapists and nurses, across medical and paramedical categories at Asha Kiran Homes for persons with intellectual disabilities.

According to an order issued by the Department of Social Welfare, the posts have been created with immediate effect and will be encadred with the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The sanctioned posts for the Delhi government-run shelters include one psychiatrist and one gynaecologist at Level-11, two chief district medical officers (CDMOs) at Level-10, and 18 nursing officers.

In addition, posts of occupational therapists, physiotherapists, speech therapists, an assistant dietician and 99 auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) have also been approved, it stated.

It said the move is aimed at strengthening healthcare and support services at the Asha Kiran Homes, which houses persons with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities. With the creation of these posts, several earlier outsourced positions stand superseded.

The order, signed by the Deputy Director (Administration) of the Social Welfare Department, noted that the decision has been taken to ensure regular and sustained medical care for residents of the institution.

Asha Kiran Homes in Rohini is one of the largest residential facilities for persons with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities in the capital. The institution has, in the past, faced concerns over staffing shortages, healthcare access and living conditions, including incidents of inmate deaths that led to official inquiries and directions for corrective measures.

The creation of regular medical and support staff posts is aimed at addressing these long-standing gaps and improving overall care at the facility, it added.