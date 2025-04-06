14.15 lakh pilgrims visited Shakti Peethas in Himachal during Navratri: Police

Shimla, Apr 6 (PTI) Over 14.15 lakh pilgrims have visited the Shakti Peethas in Himachal Pradesh during Navratri, police said on Sunday.

According to the data shared by police, a maximum of 5.63 lakh devotees visited the Jawala Ji temple in Kangra district, followed by Mata Bala Sundri temple in Sirmaur (2.77 lakh), Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur (2.52 lakh), Chintpurni temple in Una (1 lakh), Baglamukhi temple (81,975), Chamunda Devi temple (70,000) and Brijeshwari Devi temple (68,650), all three in Kangra district.

Traffic data showed that 12,311 heavy motor vehicles, 51,123 light motor vehicles, and 40,413 two-wheelers entered these temple towns during the period, a statement issued by the police headquarters here said.

The police, temple trusts and local administrations are working in close coordination to ensure a smooth and safe 'darshan' experience for the devotees, the statement said.

Their effective coordination, round-the-clock deployment, and commitment to duty ensured smooth traffic flow, efficient crowd control, and the safety of lakhs of pilgrims across Himachal Pradesh, police added.