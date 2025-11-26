1,416 of 32,000 identified foreigners deported from Assam since 2021: Min

Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) Over 32,000 foreigners have been detected in Assam since 2021, when the Himanta Biswa Sarma government assumed charge, and only 1,416 of them have been deported so far, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a query from Congress MLA Abdur Rahim Ahmed, Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora said a total of 32,207 foreigners staying illegally in Assam have been detected from 2021 to October 31 this year.

"Of them, 1,416 have been deported from Assam," he added.

Giving a year-wise break-up, Bora said 6,304 foreigners were detected in 2021, 8,790 in 2022, 6,703 in 2023, 6,120 in 2024 and 4,290 in 2025.

As per legal provisions, only the Foreigners Tribunals can declare a person foreigner in Assam, and subsequently, higher courts can be approached if the verdict is not favourable.

According to the Assam Accord, the names of all foreigners coming to Assam on or after March 25, 1971 would be detected, deleted from the electoral rolls and steps would be taken to deport them.

Regarding barbed wire fencing along India-Bangladesh border, Bora said that work on 228.541 km has been completed out of a total 267.5 km of international border with the neighbouring country spread across Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Cachar and Sribhumi districts.

"Due to objections by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), fencing work on 4.35 km of border on the bank of Kushiyara River in Sribhumi is remaining," he added. PTI TR TR ACD