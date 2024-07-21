1.43 lakh applications received under 'Mazi Ladki Bahin' scheme in Latur district

Latur, July 21 (PTI) The Mukhymantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana is receiving a good response from women in Latur district with 1.43 lakh applications received so far, an official said on Sunday.

The administration has set up centres in every village in the district and also in urban areas for accepting applications. Efforts are also underway to accelerate the online registration of forms received offline, he said.

In rural areas, forms for the scheme are accepted through Anganwadi and ASHA workers, Gram Sevaks, ration shopkeepers, talathis, agriculture assistants, and women's self-help group coordinators.

In Udgir and Ausa, municipal councils are conducting door-to-door application drives.

"As of on Sunday, 1,43,105 applications have been received, with 88,447 registered online, and efforts are underway to register the remaining 54,658," the official added.

Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme, announced in the state Budget, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-60 will receive Rs 1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh. PTI COR NSK