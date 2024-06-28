146 Indians awarded Europe's Erasmus Mundus scholarship

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A total of 146 Indian students, including 75 females, have been awarded the prestigious Erasmus Mundus scholarship in Europe for the academic year 2024-2026, Delegation of the European Union to India said on Friday.

A total of 2,603 students from 137 countries have been awarded scholarships for the Erasmus Mundus Joint for the two-year master's programme, which offers a study programme jointly delivered by an international consortium of higher education institutions, according to the statement.

2024 also marks the 20th anniversary of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's programme, a milestone that underscores the program's positive impact on students, higher education institutions, and countries beyond the EU, the statement said.

According to officials, India has been the largest beneficiary of the programme, with over 2,000 students receiving the scholarship since its inception in 2004.

Overall, more than 6,000 Erasmus+ short and long-term scholarships have been awarded to Indian students since the programme opened to international students in 2004, providing access to state-of-the-art education and research facilities, international exposure, and valuable professional networks, and therefore opening up wider professional opportunities, they said.

"Over 80,000 Indian students are studying in Europe, reflecting a growing appreciation for the continent's diverse academic offerings, rich cultural heritage, and unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional growth. The fact that India ranks as top recipient of Erasmus+ scholarship since its inception, despite its competitive nature, speaks volumes about the caliber of Indian students," said Hervé Delphin, Amabassador of European Union to India.

"This is the start of an enriching and transformative experience for them. As they are about to study and live a unique experience in an EU country, they will also become ambassadors of the partnership between the EU and India. I wish them every success," Delphin added.

The selected students will have the opportunity to study and conduct research at a minimum of two universities in different European countries, earning joint or double degrees in diverse fields such as sustainability, pharmaceuticals, engineering, quantum, data and various STEM and social science disciplines.

The fully funded scholarship covers the recipient's tuition fees, travel costs and living allowance. PTI GJS RPA