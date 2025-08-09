1.46 lakh people affected as Saryu, Ganga flow above danger mark in UP

Ballia (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) About 1.46 lakh people fear displacement as the Saryu River in Ballia continues to rise.

A total of 163 villages in the district have been hit by the flood.

According to the data, at 8 am on Saturday, the river was flowing 46 cm above the danger mark of 64.01 metres in Turtipar, and 61 cm above the danger mark in Chandpur.

The water level of the Ganga at Gaighat was 59.66 metres, 2.05 metres above the danger mark.

The rise in water in the two rivers has impacted people in Ballia Sadar, Bairia, and the Bansdih tehsil of the district.

About 37,000 people have been affected either by displacement or loss of livelihood due to the current flood.

The state government has deployed 142 boats to move people, Bairia Sub-Divisional Magistrate Alok Pratap Singh told PTI on Saturday.

So far, 30 houses have collapsed in the district. In Ballia tehsil, 317 boats have been deployed to move people.

Eighty-one schools have closed due to the flood, District Basic Education Officer Manish Kumar Singh told PTI.