147 drug peddlers held in raids across Punjab: Police

Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Thursday said it conducted raids at 578 locations and nabbed 147 drug smugglers across the state as part of the ongoing anti-drug drive.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 1,821 in the past 13 days.

The raids resulted in the recovery of 2.8 kg heroin, 7.9 kg poppy husk, 4,960 intoxicant tablets and Rs 3.78 lakh cash from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

In Sangrur, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (NRI Affairs) Praveen Kumar Sinha joined Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal-led police teams conducting raids at houses of smugglers and suspicious people in the Bazigar Basti area near the railway overbridge in Dhuri city.

Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Arpit Shukla said over 270 police teams comprising over 2,400 police personnel conducted raids across the state and checked 917 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

The district administration of Amritsar demolished the house of notorious drug smuggler Ajay Kumar Billi.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who oversaw the demolition operation, warned that anyone involved in illegal activities would face strict action.

He said five cases have been registered against Ajay Kumar in different police stations.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier set a deadline of three months to make the state drug-free.

As part of the state government's renewed push against the drug problem, action was being taken against drug peddlers and in some places, their properties were also demolished.

The state government also formed a cabinet sub-committee to monitor action against the drug menace. PTI CHS KSS KSS