147 people died due to tuberculosis in Mizoram since January: Officials

Aizawl, Dec 9 (PTI) At least 147 people have died due to tuberculosis in Mizoram since January this year, officials said.

According to data released at the launch of a 100-day TB elimination programme here, 2,164 people have been diagnosed with the disease from among 24,017 samples tested between January and till date in December.

“A total of 147 people, who underwent treatment for TB, have succumbed to the disease, while 80 per cent of the infected patients have been successfully treated (during the period),” it showed.

Last year, 108 people died due to TB in the northeastern state, the officials said.

State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova, who launched the campaign, said that churches, NGOs and community involvement are crucial besides the government initiatives to make the elimination drive a success.

He also urged the people to come forward and support the state government in its campaign. PTI CORR RBT