1,473 trees saved as CEC steps in on Delhi Cantonment project

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The intervention of the Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has saved 1,473 trees in the Delhi Cantonment area from being felled or transplanted for the construction of an Army hospital, official records show.

An application was moved for a clearance to cut or transplant the trees for setting up the MES Base Hospital and Military Dental Centre at Kirby Place in Delhi Cantonment.

The forest department had granted approval for the proposal.

However, the CEC advised exploring alternatives to avoid tree loss.

Following this, the Army identified a new site at the CVD premises in Delhi Cantonment that did not require the felling or transplantation of any trees.

The competent authority later approved the alternative site.

In view of this, the proposal for tree felling and transplantation was formally withdrawn, according to an official communication. PTI GVS RC