14.8 crore pregnant women, children registered on U-WIN portal till Feb 3: Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) As many as 11.05 crore children and 3.75 crore pregnant women are registered on U-WIN -- the portal for managing and tracking routine vaccinations for them -- as on February 3 this year, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda said every beneficiary can download the QR code-based vaccination certificate from the U-WIN portal.

In 2025, 8.01 crore beneficiaries were registered on U-WIN and the QR code-based certificates were made available to them.

A total of 29.42 crore SMSes, including reminder SMSes, were sent to beneficiaries in 2025 from the U-WIN portal.

The U-WIN portal has helped in line-listing of children due for vaccination, Nadda explained. These children are digitally mapped on the portal for regular follow-ups with SMS alerts to ensure that they get their due doses.

These children, also identified by frontline workers, are provided their due vaccination, which is recorded on the U-WIN platform to ensure that they complete their routine immunisation, he said. PTI PLB RUK RUK