1.48 lakh new TB cases identified in first 30 days of 100-day intensified campaign: Nadda

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday said sustained partnerships, active participation and a nationwide commitment are essential to achieving the ambitious goal of a TB-Free India.

"The 100-day intensified campaign to eliminate TB under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan with a spirit of 'Jan Bhagidaari' exemplifies a united approach to TB elimination, leveraging the strengths of diverse stakeholders," he said chairing the joint strategy meeting with 21 line ministries for TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan - (100 Days Intensified Campaign) here.

Nadda stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the clarion call to eliminate TB from the country by 2025, much before the 2030 deadline of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Highlighting the strides made by India in the direction of eliminating TB, the minister stated that the prime minister's vision and the Union Health Ministry's efforts have made India a leader in the elimination of TB.

"The reduction in TB cases in India has been 17.7% which is almost double that of the global reduction. The treatment coverage has increased from 53% to 85% while there has been a 21.4% decline in the death rate due to TB from 28 lakh to 22 lakh," he added citing the recent WHO report.

He expressed his elation on the fact that more than two crore people have been screened and more than 1.48 lakh new cases of TB have been identified during the first 30 days of the 100-day Intensified Campaign.

The minister urged the line ministries for collaborative efforts under whole-of-government approach to fulfil the target of eliminating TB by 2025.

"Sustained partnerships, active participation and a nationwide commitment are essential to achieving the ambitious goal of a TB-Free India," he added.

Union Sports and Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav and Minister of State for Health and Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel were among those who attended the meeting.

Various ministers commended the approach to an intensified 100-day campaign for reduction in TB burden in the country through a Whole of Government approach.

Mandaviya appreciated the holistic approach adopted to address the challenge of eliminating TB.

He informed about the activities being taken up by the Labour Ministry.

Mandaviya stated that 156 Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals have started screening for TB cases.

He assured the support of lakhs of MyBharat volunteers for enhancing awareness regarding the campaign and mobilising masses to come forward and get screened for TB. PTI PLB AS AS