149 drug peddlers, cattle smugglers arrested in 5 months in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Jun 1 (PTI) As many as 149 drug peddlers and cattle smugglers were arrested in the last five months in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Of them, 61 accused were convicted, while assets worth over Rs 4.19 crore belonging to drug peddlers were attached and 35 bank accounts were frozen, a police spokesperson said.

Highlighting the achievements in its war against drugs in the Udhampur district, he said a total of 44 cases were registered from January to May, 62 accused were arrested and contraband substances worth Rs 2.21 crore were seized.

Sixteen vehicles used in drug trafficking were also seized along with the closure of four pharmacy shops for violations related to H1 drugs, he said.

In a significant crackdown on financial assets, the spokesperson said 35 bank accounts of drug peddlers amounting to Rs 16.70 lakh were frozen, while properties including residential buildings, vehicles, and commercial properties worth over Rs 4.19 crore were attached.

Police also successfully secured convictions against 27 drug peddlers in 20 cases from courts, he said, expressing determination to continue its drive against the menace to ensure a drug-free society.

With regard to cattle smuggling, he said a total of 87 cases were registered, resulting in the rescue of 618 animals being smuggled illegally from January to May end.

About 99 persons were arrested including four under the Public Safety Act (PSA) while 70 vehicles used for cattle transportation were seized, and registration of 20 more vehicles were cancelled, the spokesman said.

He said 34 convictions were secured during this period.