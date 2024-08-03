14th Bangalore India Nano Summit to focus on sustainable food and water security

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) The 14th edition of the Bangalore India Nano Summit will focus on the theme of "Nano Contribution to Sustainable Food and Water Security", Karnataka Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju announced on Saturday.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 13th Bangalore India Nano Summit, he also highlighted plans to organise the Bengaluru India Quantum Summit annually, spearheaded by the Department of Science and Technology, to make Karnataka as a global hub for quantum technology.

He pointed to the international acclaim the Nano Summit has garnered since its inception under the guidance of Bharat Ratna Prof. CNR Rao.

"The summit has successfully raised awareness among students, startups, and industrialists about innovations in nanotechnology, fostering opportunities for business ventures and growth in the nano sector. This year, over 700 experts from around the world participated, benefiting thousands of students," he said in a statement.

According to him, the 14th Bangalore India Nano Conference, scheduled for 2026, will address the crucial theme of food and water security.

Minister Boseraju highlighted the pivotal role nanotechnology will play in promoting sustainability. In the context of global challenges such as climate change, energy, and health, food and water security demand urgent attention.

The upcoming conference will prioritise the application of nanotechnology in sustainable management practices, he said.

Boseraju also announced plans for the Bangalore India Quantum Summit in 2025.

He noted the significant impact of recent advancements in quantum technology on various aspects of daily life. Quantum technology promises transformative changes across multiple sectors, facilitating new inventions and developments.

"The Karnataka government is already supporting the Quantum Research Park at IISC Bangalore to drive innovation in this vital field. By organising the Quantum Summit, Karnataka aims to harness the potential of quantum technology to enhance industries, improve lives, and benefit society," he added. PTI AMP ROH