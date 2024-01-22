15 babies delivered in two Indore hospitals on Ram temple consecration day

Indore: Fifteen babies were delivered at two government hospitals in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday as the country celebrated the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya, a health official said.

Eleven infants were born through normal deliveries, while three were delivered by caesarean operation at the government-run MTH Hospital, senior gynaecologist Dr Sumitra Yadav told PTI.

All the infants are normal and doing well, she added.

Similarly, a girl was born in a caesarean delivery at Depalpur Civil Hospital, Dr Sushma Boriwal said. The baby was born to the couple Sanjana and Lokesh, she said.

Talking to PTI, Lokesh said, "I was in touch with the doctors and medical staff of the hospital to have the baby delivered on January 22, but was told it had not completed its term. However, Sanjana complained of pain around 11 am, after which the operation was performed." Both the mother and child are in good health, he said.

Several pregnant women had sought to deliver their babies on January 22 to coincide with the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, an official of a government hospital had said earlier.