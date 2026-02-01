15 Bangladeshis pushed back from Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 1 (PTI) Fifteen Bangladeshi immigrants have been pushed back from Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He, however, did not mention the district where the development took place.

“I do what I say, ALWAYS! So when I say, we will go all out against illegal infiltrators, we back it up with firm actions,” Sarma said in a post on X on Saturday.

“15 illegal Bangladeshis have been PUSHED BACK right to where they belong. Our mission continues... ,” Sarma added.

The Assam government has been cracking the whip on illegal migrants from Bangladesh, pushing back infiltrators through its borders with the neighbouring nation. PTI SSG RBT