15 buffaloes die after consuming water discharged from grease factory in Haryana's Karnal

Karnal, Apr 21 (PTI) Fifteen buffaloes died last week allegedly after consuming waste water discharged from a grease factory near Nagla here, after which an FIR was registered and the unit owner arrested, police said.

Police said the incident took place on previous Monday on the Karnal-Meerut road.

They said a cattle owner from Punjab was taking the herd of buffaloes towards the Yamuna river for grazing when some of the animals drank the waste water discharged from the factory. The cattle died due to suspected poisoning, police said.

After the incident, an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the law while viscera samples were sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Madhuban for further analysis.

Tarsem Chand, SHO of Sadar police station, said here on Monday that after the incident, the police had registered a case and later arrested the unit owner.

"The case was registered under various sections of BNS, including 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal), 280 (making atmosphere noxious to health) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance)," Tarsem said over the phone.