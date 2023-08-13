15 CBI officers awarded Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Fifteen officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the prestigious Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2023, the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

Advertisment

According to the statement, the officers chosen for the coveted medal are Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyut Vikash; Assistant SP (ASP) Tathagat Vardan; Deputy SPs Mukesh Kumar, Alok Kumar Shahi, Rubi Choudhary, Deepak Kumar Purohit, Akhil Pandey; Inspectors Hukam Vir Attri, Dinesh Kumar, Zahir Akhtar Ansari, Sheetal Arun Shendge, Kamlesh Chandra Tewari, Rahul Raj, Subrahmanyam Lakshmi Venkata Gali and Santhosh Kumar Arekath.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) has initiated this scheme for award of medals to the members of Central Investigating Agencies and State/UT Police Investigating Agencies for excellence in investigation," the statement said.

"The objective for institution of the medals for Police Investigators is to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime in the State Police and Central Investigating Agencies in the country and to recognise such excellence in investigation by Investigating Officers of Police organisations," it said. PTI ABS DIV DIV