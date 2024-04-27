15 children injured as school bus overturns in Ranchi's Mandar

Ranchi, Apr 27 (PTI) Fifteen children were injured after their school bus overturned in Ranchi on Saturday morning, police said.

The bus with 30 children onboard met with the accident at a turning, about 100 metres from the St Maria School in Mandar, they said.

"About 15 children of that school were injured. They are under observation at the nearby Mission Hospital," officer-in-charge of Mandar police station Rahul told PTI.

One of the children received a head injury, he said, adding that a CT scan was being done.

Otherwise, all the children are fine, the officer said.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he said. PTI NAM SOM