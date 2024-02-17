15 commercial units, some houses gutted in fire in Mumbai, nobody injured

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Around 15 commercial units and some houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in a residential structure in Mumbai's Govandi area early on Saturday, in which nobody was injured, an official said.

Advertisment

The fire brigade received a call alerting it about the blaze at 3.55 am, he said.

"Around 15 galas (commercial units) located on the ground floor and some houses on the first floor were gutted in the fire that broke out in a chawl at Bainganwadi in Adarsh Nagar area of Govandi," the fire brigade official said.

The fire, which was tagged as level one (minor), engulfed some electrical wirings and installations, plastic sheets, household items, wooden planks and furniture, among other things, he said, adding that the blaze was doused after five hours of efforts.

Four fire engines and as many jumbo tankers were pressed into service for the firefighting operation, he said.

"Nobody was injured in the incident and the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained," the official added. PTI ZA NP