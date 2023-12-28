15 contractors awarded work for ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ blacklisted, 387 fined in Nanded district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Fifteen contractors who failed to start the work of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ awarded to them have been blacklisted in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, while 387 others have been fined over delays, officials said on Thursday.

The Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

The mission started in the Nanded district in September 2020, and 1,234 works are now being undertaken under this scheme to provide water to households in 1,540 villages, said an official release.

A total of 387 contractors have not taken up their work at the required pace. Hence, the Nanded Zilla Parishad has imposed a fine of Rs 500 per day on these 387 contractors till they complete the allotted work, an official said.

Fifteen contractors did not even commence the work in the given time frame and therefore they have been blacklisted, the official said.

Nanded Zilla Parishad CEO Meenal Karanwal had appointed a committee to review the work under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The decision to blacklist contractors and penalise them was taken after the review by the committee, the official added. PTI AW NR