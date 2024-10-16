15 cops injured as bus hits truck in Chhattisgarh

Dhamtari, Oct 16 (PTI) At least 15 police personnel were injured when a private bus carrying them rammed into a truck in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred near Sambalpur village on the Raipur-Jagdalpur national highway when the police personnel were returning to Sukma after completing their training course in Raipur, the official added.

The injured cops belong to the Sukma District Force. They underwent the refresher training at Mana Camp which concluded on Tuesday, he said.

"The private bus, with 20 police personnel on board, was on its way to Sukma. The driver lost his control at the wheel near Sambalpur village while trying to overtake a truck, resulting in the rear-end collision," the official said.

At least 15 personnel, including some women cops, sustained injuries. A police team shifted the injured to Dhamtari district hospital, he said.

Some of the injured personnel have been discharged, the official added.