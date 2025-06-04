15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sikkim since May 29, mask mandate enforced

Gangtok: Sikkim has reported 15 COVID-19 cases since May 29, state Health minister G T Dhungel said on Wednesday.

He said 526 samples were tested since May 29, of which 15 tested positive for COVID-19 at STNM Hospital, Gangtok.

The Health minister said that wearing masks and use of sanitisers has been made mandatory along with following COVID protocols in all state-run medical facilities in the state.

Dhungel said that all hospitals and health centres in the state have already established separate COVID facilities with adequate beds, oxygen cylinders and medical equipment. He also that specialised manpower to deal with COVID cases has also been constituted.

The minister asked the people of the state that there was no need to panic and to follow COVID-19 protocols.

"Prevention is better than cure and we urge all citizens to remain safe by following the laid down guidelines by the Centre and state agencies. We can tackle this communicable and contagious disease with awareness," he said.

The minister also said that the Health department will immediately start organising COVID awareness camps throughout the state.