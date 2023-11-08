1.5 crore people benefited from 'Government at Your Doorstep' programme in Maharashtra: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said 1.5 crore people have benefited from his government's flagship programme 'Shasan Aplya Dari', aimed at taking the government schemes to the doorstep of common people.

Advertisment

The 'Government at Your Doorstep' initiative was launched by the state government in May this year.

Speaking at the virtual launch of 'Namo 11-point programme' in Mumbai suburban district, CM Shinde stressed the need to ensure that the government's welfare schemes reach all sections of the society.

He said the government is working to implement the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure that they reach each and every section of the society.

Advertisment

"We are taking several welfare initiatives. The 'Government at Your Doorstep' initiative has benefitted 1.5 crore people," he said.

The chief minister also said that the 'Namo 11-point programme' gives justice to all sections of the society, he said, adding that the initiative launched in Mumbai suburbs should be replicated in the entire state.

The Namo 11-point programme is aimed at providing benefits to labourers, backward classes, women and youth. PTI MR NP