1.5 crore women to benefit from 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign in Odisha: CM

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (PTI) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the fortnight-long 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said that over 1.5 crore women in the state will benefit from it.

Majhi said this while joining the state-level programme of the campaign along with Governor Haribabu Kambhampati. The CM inaugurated the health screening stall organised in the programme.

Under the campaign, awareness will be created on women's health, nutrition and proper diet. Blood donation camps will also be organised.

Through this campaign, screening will be done to detect diseases related to maternal and adolescent health, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, anemia, tuberculosis and sickle cell disease.

“Arrangements are made for the treatment of women. Nearly 1.5 crore women from 30 districts of the state will benefit through this campaign,” Majhi said.

The state government organised health camps in all 30 districts.

“By 1.30 pm on Wednesday, more than 70,000 women have undergone health screening. Odisha stands fourth in the country in conducting this health screening,” he said.

The chief minister said that September 17, the Prime Minister's birthday, is an auspicious day for women empowerment.

Last year, on this day, Modiji launched the Subhadra Yojana for the women of Odisha, and today he has inaugurated the campaign for women of the entire country, Majhi said.

“From education to health and financial empowerment, Modiji's schemes have extended their helping hand in every phase of women's lives,” he said.

Several schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Kishori Shakti Yojana, Nayi Roshni Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana have brought a huge change in the lives of women, Majhi added.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Bhubaneswar also launched ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ in its premises here.

"Daily health check-ups and screening camps for NCDs (Non-Communicable Diseases), oral, cervical & breast cancers, anemia, tuberculosis & sickle cell disease will be done. We will also conduct screening and awareness programs in schools, health centres, urban slums and villages," AIIMS executive director Ashutosh Biswas said.