15-day event to enhance military-civil cooperation begins in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 15 (PTI) A programme to enhance military-civil cooperation for a synergised approach towards strengthening the security architecture in the region began here on Wednesday.

The 15-day-long programme for civil officials from Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts, which is reportedly the first-of-its-kind in recent times, is being held at the military station here, Army officials said.

The initiative is a collaboration of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, civil administration, BSF, CRPF, police, and academia to enhance coordination and promote a unified approach towards nation-building, they said.

Events scheduled over the next 15 days will further strengthen this fusion at the grassroots level, the officials added. PTI AB NSD NSD