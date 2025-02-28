15-day special cleanliness drive begins at Maha Kumbh Mela grounds

Prayagraj, Feb 28 (PTI) A 15-day special cleanliness drive began at the Maha Kumbh Mela grounds on Friday following the conclusion of the mega event on February 26, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

After the Maha Kumbh ended, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had honoured sanitation workers for their service during the 45-day event, and directed officials to ensure that the Mela grounds are cleaned.

Special officer Akanksha Rana is spearheading the cleanliness drive, in which 'Swachhata Mitras' and 'Ganga Sewa Doots' are actively participating to restore the sanctity of the site, the government said in a statement.

Over the next 15 days, the Sangam ghats, Mela ground roads, and permanent as well as temporary infrastructure will be cleaned, it said.

"Maha Kumbh, the world's largest human congregation, witnessed over 66 crore devotees taking holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. In keeping with Chief Minister Adityanath's commitment to a clean and divine Maha Kumbh, more than 15,000 sanitation workers and 2,000 Ganga Sewa Doots played a crucial role in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness throughout the event," the statement said.

"To sustain this cleanliness even after the Maha Kumbh, the chief minister has emphasised the need for continued sanitation efforts in and around the Prayagraj region, ensuring that pilgrims visiting the place after the festival experience a clean and sacred environment," it added.

As many as 1.5 lakh temporary toilets installed for the Maha Kumbh will be dismantled and removed as part of the special drive.

All waste generated during the event is being systematically processed and disposed of at the Baswar plant in Naini, the statement said.

The temporary pipelines laid by the Urban and Rural Water Corporation, streetlights installed by the electricity department, and tents and pavilions used by the seers and Kalpvasis are also being dismantled as part of the clean-up effort, it added.

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation is actively working to enhance greenery and sanitation in the city to maintain its aesthetic and environmental appeal, the statement said. PTI KIS ARI