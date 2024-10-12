15 DCP-rank officers transferred in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Fifteen Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officers were transferred within the Mumbai police department on Friday.

The orders were issued by Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, an official said.

DCP Vijaykant Sagar was posted as DCP Zone 7 in the eastern suburbs, Vivek Pansare was posted as DCP Enforcement in the Crime Branch and Pradeep Sawant as DCP Traffic (East).

Navnath Dhavale was transferred as DCP Zone 6, Ragsudha R as DCP Zone 4, Dattatray Kamble was posted as DCP Zone 3, Nitin Pawar posted as DCP Head Quarters -2, Mangesh Shinde as DCP Special Task Force (EOW), Purushottam Karad as DCP Special Branch, Mahesh Chimte as DCP Protection and Krishnakant Upadhyay as DCP Head Quarters - 1, the official said.

Sudhakar Pathare was posted as DCP Port Zone, Sachin Gunjal as DCP Zone -10, Deepali Dhate as DCP Security and Nimit Goyal was posted as DCP Local Arms at Kalina.

DCP Goyal, who was in Nagpur, has resigned from service, the official said adding the final decision on his resignation will be taken by the state government. PTI DC KRK