15 devotees from Telangana injured as bus collides with truck in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) Fifteen people were injured when their bus collided with a stranded truck in Unj police station area of the district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accident took place early morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the stranded truck.

"A bus carrying devotees from Telangana collided with a stranded bus here. Fifteen devotees, including five women and four children, were travelling in the bus and all got injured in the accident," Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Pratap Singh said.

"Seven of the injured who sustained grievous injuries have been sent to a hospital in Varanasi," the SHO said.

Further investigations are underway, he added. PTI COR CDN CDN BHJ BHJ