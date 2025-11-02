15 die as tempo traveller rams stationary truck in Rajasthan's Phalodi

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) At least 15 people died and two others were injured when a tempo traveller carrying devotees rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Rajasthan's Phalodi on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway, they said.

"Fifteen passengers died, while two others sustained serious injuries. The injured were first taken to a hospital in Osian for primary treatment and later referred to Jodhpur," Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash said.

According to police, the victims were residents of the Sursagar area in Jodhpur and were returning from the Kolayat temple in Bikaner after offering prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.

All the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Osian government hospital.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident and instructed officials to ensure all possible assistance to the victims' families and proper medical care for the injured.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also mourned the loss of lives.

In a post on X, he said, "I have just received the news that 15 people have died in a road accident in Matoda, Phalodi. Hearing this, my heart is extremely saddened. I pray to God to grant a place at His holy feet to all the deceased, give strength to their families, and a speedy recovery to the injured." PTI AG NSD NSD